WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.03.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WETF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.21. 978,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $901.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25. WisdomTree Investments has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WETF. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 279.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,685,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,447,000 after buying an additional 1,241,355 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,530,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 744,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 15,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter worth about $85,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

