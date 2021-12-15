WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.02

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 18618 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAPS shares. Truist cut their price target on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WM Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,074,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 257,587 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 535.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 82,469 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,381,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 15,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

About WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

