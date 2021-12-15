Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) One Day Volume Tops $283.00

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 15th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $756,888.06 and $283.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for about $394.01 or 0.00805866 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00054882 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,991.42 or 0.08163681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00078018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,903.11 or 1.00021899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00053092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

