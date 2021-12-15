Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Update

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the November 15th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 675,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $23.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,447,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,005 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 5.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, licensing, marketing and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Wonder and High Line Collective brands.

