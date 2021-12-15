Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOS shares. Wedbush started coverage on XOS in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered XOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America started coverage on XOS in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on XOS in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on XOS in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director George N. Mattson purchased 35,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $141,173.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $427,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 185,560 shares of company stock worth $738,173.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of XOS during the 3rd quarter worth $789,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in XOS in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in XOS in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in XOS in the 3rd quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOS stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,084. XOS has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.37.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that XOS will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

XOS Company Profile

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

