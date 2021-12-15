Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$56.09.

YRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. CSFB set a C$5.50 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$540.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of YRI stock traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,114. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 27.29. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.80 and a twelve month high of C$7.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$569.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.44%.

In related news, Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,888 shares in the company, valued at C$796,028.88. Also, Director Daniel Racine bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 588,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,034,002.50.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.