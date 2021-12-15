YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 141 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $21,785,803. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $4.00 on Wednesday, hitting $675.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,301. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $465.50 and a 52-week high of $719.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $614.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $614.69. The firm has a market cap of $95.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $691.79.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

