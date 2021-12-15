YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 157 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,157 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.08.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded down $10.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $587.05. The company had a trading volume of 42,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,083. The stock has a market cap of $260.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.54 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $648.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $578.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

