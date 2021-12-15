YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,993 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in eBay by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078,389 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $358,783,000. Amundi bought a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $303,481,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 131.6% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,678 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $94,550,000 after purchasing an additional 765,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

In other eBay news, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $25,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $309,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,167 shares of company stock worth $6,218,047. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.79. The company had a trading volume of 190,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,272,227. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.15. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

