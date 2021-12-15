YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Yum China by 66.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Yum China by 1.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 138,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $47.28. 30,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,950. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.43 and a 200-day moving average of $60.30.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Yum China’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.