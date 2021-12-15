YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 901 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 33,526 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. First American Bank lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 64,042 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 41.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,020 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 41,772 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Argus raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.72.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.64. 127,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,530,856. The company has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

