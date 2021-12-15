YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 207 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Linde by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Linde by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 225,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,086,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,240,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.33.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,312. The company has a market cap of $172.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $321.90 and a 200-day moving average of $308.06. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $240.80 and a 52 week high of $340.16.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

