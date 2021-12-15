Yield Guild Games Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.82 or 0.00011846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a total market cap of $401.77 million and approximately $250.18 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00055979 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,030.31 or 0.08208445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00077937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,155.29 or 1.00113445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00053806 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Coin Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,075,036 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

