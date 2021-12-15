yieldwatch 24 Hour Volume Hits $69,187.00 (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. During the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One yieldwatch coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yieldwatch has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $69,187.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00052573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,672.78 or 0.07863290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00076801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,907.35 or 1.00426964 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00050991 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002527 BTC.

yieldwatch Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,014,944 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yieldwatch directly using U.S. dollars.

