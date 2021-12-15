Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) PT Raised to $140.00 at Barclays

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.07% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on YUM. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.42.
NYSE:YUM opened at $131.99 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $135.77. The company has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.10.
In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,456. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 34,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.
About Yum! Brands
Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.
Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.