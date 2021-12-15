Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) PT Raised to $140.00 at Barclays

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on YUM. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

NYSE:YUM opened at $131.99 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $135.77. The company has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,456. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 34,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

