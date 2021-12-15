Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Brokerages predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.85. Consolidated Edison posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $83.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.80. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.54%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 509 shares of company stock worth $37,333. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

