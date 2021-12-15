Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $370.21 Million

Analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to post $370.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $356.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $389.82 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted sales of $116.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS.

PLAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

NASDAQ PLAY traded down $2.82 on Friday, hitting $35.20. The company had a trading volume of 23,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,418. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 72.31, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $51.73.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $67,376,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $35,378,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 247.9% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,205,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,216,000 after purchasing an additional 859,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $22,958,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

