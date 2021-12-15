Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.10 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) will announce $10.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.40 million and the lowest is $8.80 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full-year sales of $10.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $11.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $508.70 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $617.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ ELMS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter worth $1,756,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter worth $152,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter worth $80,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter worth $539,000. 54.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.