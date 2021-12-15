Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to Announce $9.77 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report earnings of $9.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.00 to $10.68. Lithia Motors reported earnings per share of $5.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year earnings of $38.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.50 to $39.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $36.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.46 to $39.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.89 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on LAD. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $279.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $312.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.67. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $269.87 and a 52 week high of $417.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

