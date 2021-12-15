Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Maximus posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maximus will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Maximus.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In related news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $481,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $787,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,155 shares of company stock worth $2,896,362 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 278.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Maximus in the second quarter worth $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Maximus in the third quarter worth $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 833 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMS stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.41. 22,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,296. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Maximus has a 12 month low of $71.04 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maximus (MMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.