Zacks: Analysts Expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.41. Bassett Furniture Industries reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.
On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.
Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.50 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.30%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 24,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BSET stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.66. The company had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,881. The company has a market cap of $162.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.31.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.
Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile
Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.
