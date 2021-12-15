Zacks: Analysts Expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.41. Bassett Furniture Industries reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.50 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 24,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSET stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.66. The company had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,881. The company has a market cap of $162.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.