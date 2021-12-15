Zacks: Analysts Expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to Announce $1.80 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66. DaVita reported earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year earnings of $8.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $8.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS.

DVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist dropped their target price on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.63.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in DaVita by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,109,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,503,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $105.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. DaVita has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $136.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.79.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

