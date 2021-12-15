Zacks: Analysts Expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.49. LivaNova posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LivaNova.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $85,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,428 shares of company stock worth $532,332. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.39. 276,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,023. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.89. LivaNova has a one year low of $61.73 and a one year high of $93.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivaNova (LIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.