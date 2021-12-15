Zacks: Analysts Expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will announce $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.38. National Health Investors reported earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $5.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist lowered their price objective on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $350,030. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,952,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 427.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $966,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NHI traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $54.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,752. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $78.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 20.73, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.02%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

