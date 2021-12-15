Zacks: Analysts Expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $460.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) will post $460.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. SMART Global reported sales of $291.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SMART Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $58.47 on Friday. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $63.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day moving average of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 74.01 and a beta of 1.01.

In other SMART Global news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $3,114,235.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $2,203,628.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,406 shares of company stock worth $8,352,243 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in SMART Global by 17.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,596,000 after purchasing an additional 145,388 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,208,000 after acquiring an additional 23,219 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 18.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 543,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,903,000 after purchasing an additional 83,617 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in SMART Global by 1,598.9% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 477,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,747,000 after purchasing an additional 448,991 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in SMART Global by 7.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 454,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

