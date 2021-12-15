Zacks: Analysts Expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Equities analysts expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report $1.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.92 billion and the highest is $1.96 billion. Zoetis reported sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year sales of $7.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.69 billion to $7.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.30.

ZTS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.24. 39,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $233.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total value of $293,363.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Zoetis by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 62,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 16,407 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Zoetis by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

