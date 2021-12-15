Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Announce $26.71 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $26.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.45 to $29.71. Alphabet reported earnings per share of $22.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year earnings of $108.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $105.99 to $111.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $113.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $102.71 to $124.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

GOOGL traded down $37.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,840.40. 12,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,295. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,885.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,729.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

