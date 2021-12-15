Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.62. Cedar Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CDR opened at $22.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $303.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.40. Cedar Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $24.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -9.89%.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Realty Trust (CDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.