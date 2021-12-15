Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.62. Cedar Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CDR opened at $22.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $303.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.40. Cedar Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $24.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -9.89%.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

