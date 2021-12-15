Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.07). Codexis reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDXS. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.79. The stock had a trading volume of 32,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,304. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -127.04 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.91. Codexis has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $42.01.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,000 shares of company stock worth $2,391,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Codexis by 6.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,675,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,275,000 after purchasing an additional 394,262 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,655,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,815,000 after purchasing an additional 725,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,294,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,971,000 after purchasing an additional 170,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Codexis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Codexis by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,371,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,154,000 after acquiring an additional 27,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

