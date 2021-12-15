Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Graco posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

GGG stock opened at $79.36 on Wednesday. Graco has a 12 month low of $64.34 and a 12 month high of $80.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 121,285 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Graco by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 1,180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

