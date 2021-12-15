Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to post earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.82. Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of GNTY opened at $36.78 on Friday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $27.23 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $444.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

In related news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $232,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $71,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 178,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after buying an additional 56,974 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $1,613,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 87,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,001 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 19,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5,116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares in the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

