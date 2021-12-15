Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Inter Parfums reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 178.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on IPAR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 23,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $2,205,578.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,869 shares of company stock worth $5,506,652 in the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 121.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.48. 2,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.66. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $56.99 and a 1 year high of $98.77. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

