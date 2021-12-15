Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. Talos Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 165.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.36 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Talos Energy.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $28,206,337.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $45,364.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,447,691 shares of company stock valued at $29,749,964 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the second quarter worth $4,654,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 96.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 59,965 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the second quarter worth $164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 29.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 52,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter worth $163,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $796.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.81.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talos Energy (TALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.