Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.06). Tattooed Chef posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 450%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

TTCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Tattooed Chef stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. Tattooed Chef has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.03 and a beta of 0.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. 20.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

