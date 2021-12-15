Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.06. Telephone and Data Systems posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDS traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $19.79. 1,177,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,766. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 69.31%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

