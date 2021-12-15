Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to Announce -$1.27 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will post earnings per share of ($1.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.39). UroGen Pharma posted earnings of ($1.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.08) to ($4.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($2.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 283.41% and a negative return on equity of 173.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $31,121.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $45,750.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,755 shares of company stock valued at $83,045 over the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in UroGen Pharma by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $426,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 359.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $14,423,000.

Shares of UroGen Pharma stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 282,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,717. The stock has a market cap of $212.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76. UroGen Pharma has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $28.20.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

