Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Will Announce Earnings of $3.47 Per Share

Analysts predict that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will post $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.50. Waters posted earnings per share of $3.65 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year earnings of $11.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.96 to $11.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $11.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Waters.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WAT traded up $3.33 on Friday, reaching $345.37. 734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $347.16 and its 200-day moving average is $365.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. Waters has a 1-year low of $240.60 and a 1-year high of $428.22.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waters (WAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.