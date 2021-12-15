Zacks: Brokerages Expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Advanced Micro Devices posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $18,582,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 505,826 shares of company stock worth $72,649,321. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757,675 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $341,365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $705,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $211,046,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $135.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.37 and a 200-day moving average of $110.29.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

