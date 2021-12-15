Zacks: Brokerages Expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Will Post Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will report $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Polaris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the lowest is $2.02. Polaris posted earnings per share of $3.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year earnings of $9.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.62 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

In other Polaris news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,172,180.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,967 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,421. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PII traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.53. 610,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,785. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.27 and a 200 day moving average of $125.14. Polaris has a 12 month low of $94.42 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.20%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

