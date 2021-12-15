Zacks Investment Research Lowers OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) to Hold

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

Shares of OSW stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. OneSpaWorld has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 137.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSW. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,602,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,420,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,634,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 18.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 268.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 89,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

