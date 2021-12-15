Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $206.13.

SUI stock opened at $195.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.46. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $137.43 and a 52-week high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,162,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,328,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Communities (SUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.