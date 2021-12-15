Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ NDRA opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.30. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.21.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 8.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

