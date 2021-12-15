Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.80

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 9897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZH shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zhihu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.32.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 110.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,904,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,186,000 after buying an additional 4,675,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zhihu by 13.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,532,000 after purchasing an additional 823,979 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of Zhihu by 40,530.4% during the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,063,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053,039 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Zhihu by 6.2% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,953,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after purchasing an additional 232,500 shares during the period. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,722,000. Institutional investors own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

