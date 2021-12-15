Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.80

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 9897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.
Several equities analysts have commented on ZH shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zhihu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.32.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52.
About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.
Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.