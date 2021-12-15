Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 146,126 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 143.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,126 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $10,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PROG by 49.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 76,998 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PROG by 373.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 53,726 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of PROG by 100,556.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 30,167 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of PROG by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,968,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,735,000 after acquiring an additional 82,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PROG by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRG. Stephens downgraded shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.89. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.38 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

