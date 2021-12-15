Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,636 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $6,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.74.

Shares of MGM opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.72. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 2.38.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $162,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $350,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,200 shares of company stock worth $5,646,064. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

