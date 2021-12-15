Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,725 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Health Catalyst worth $11,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 36.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 73.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 50.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $27,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 36,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $1,470,931.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,806. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCAT. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.00. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

