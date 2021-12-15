Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 99,085 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 551.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 99,085 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.9% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 9.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.3% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $283.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $708.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.33, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

