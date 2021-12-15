Ziegler Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $426.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $421.10 and a 200 day moving average of $408.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.11 and a twelve month high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

