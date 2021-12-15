Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,262 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,194 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,263,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,380,697,000 after acquiring an additional 194,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,361,979,000 after acquiring an additional 999,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,452,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $673,935,000 after acquiring an additional 88,967 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,278,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $530,593,000 after acquiring an additional 182,655 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Cowen cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.18.

Ross Stores stock opened at $109.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.14. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.79 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

