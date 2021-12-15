Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $813,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,985,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,619,000 after acquiring an additional 587,211 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total transaction of $4,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,350 shares of company stock valued at $24,699,068 in the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.77.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $181.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.27. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.27 and a fifty-two week high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

